KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those high temperatures will soar starting on the Fourth of July and continuing to increase as we head into the new week. We will continue to see very comfortable temperatures this evening with very low humidity. We’ll see a few clouds here and there but overall we will see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to near 60 overnight. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of us wake up to lows in the 50s.