Why Torchlight Energy Is Trading Lower Again Today

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) continues to trade lower Wednesday morning after the company announced an amendment to its at-the-market offering deal with Roth Capital in which the offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.

What Happened: Torchlight Energy surged over the last week as investors anticipate its upcoming merger with Metamaterial Inc (OTC: MMATF).

On Monday, the stock hit a 52-week high after the two companies announced an agreement to extend the date by which Torchlight Energy and Metamaterial must close their business combination transaction to June 30.

The extension was put in place to provide time for the record and payment dates of the special stock dividend to occur.

The oil and gas exploration company was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

TRCH Price Action: Torchlight Energy has traded as high as $10.88 and as low as 21 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 24.01% at $5.32.

