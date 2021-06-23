Cancel
Pico Rivera, CA

Forty Cows Escape Slaughterhouse and Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

By Staff Reports
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 40 cows broke free from a slaughterhouse where a gate was accidentally left open and stampeded through a Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person injured. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. Residents were advised to avoid the area, located about a mile from the slaughterhouse.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cows#Accident
