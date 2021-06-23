Forty Cows Escape Slaughterhouse and Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood
About 40 cows broke free from a slaughterhouse where a gate was accidentally left open and stampeded through a Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person injured. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. Residents were advised to avoid the area, located about a mile from the slaughterhouse.www.nbclosangeles.com