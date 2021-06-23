Cancel
Public Safety

Vanessa Bryant: Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company Over Deadly Crash

By Don Juan Fasho
rnbcincy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like it over for the Kobe’s wife lawsuit they have come to a settlement. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Vanessa Bryant entered into a confidential settlement with the company that included family members of others who were tragically killed in the accident. As we reported, Vanessa filed the lawsuit claiming the company was responsible, along with the pilot, for deciding to fly on a foggy morning.

