Raya, Hampstead Downstairs review - a richly fraught reunion

By Gary Naylor
theartsdesk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Bruce’s new play for the Hampstead Downstairs eschews the opportunity to take potshots at her generation (no “OK boomer” vibe here) and instead treats seriously a collection of issues that will have said boomers nodding inwardly. Some are in the “first world” category - AirBnB'ing the property portfolio, the realisation that you will never be happier than your least happy child, time stretching out with insufficient pleasures to fill it. Others, such as the physical and psychological impact of the menopause, are more whispered about than talked about, even today. There are probably too many of them for a zippy 80 minute, interval-free production, but were this a pilot for a six-parter, I’d be tuning in to see what happens next.

