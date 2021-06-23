Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Pa Rep (15th) Josh Kail Applauds Passage of Election Reform Bill

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Harrisburg, Pa.) A Republican rewrite of election law is now in the hands of the state Senate after a tense debate in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives yesterday. The bill that passed would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives the auditing procedures they have demanded. It got out of the state House on a 110 to 91 vote Tuesday despite Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto threat. 15th District Rep Josh Kail said via release “In order for the public to regain trust in the election system, changes were needed.” “This bill addresses the glaring issues. All 67 counties will operate the same way, which is important to ensure election integrity.”

beavercountyradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Reform#Election Law#Republican#Senate#House#Democratic#Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...