This Homemade Banana Bread Crumb Cake uses fresh bananas and has a thick and sweet crumb topping. Perfect for breakfast, dessert or a snack!. I'm not really sure what it is about crumb cake that I love so much. Wait, yes I do - it's the crumb. It really is the best part. The more crumb, the better. This particular crumb cake has double the crumb but it is added in a way that makes this cake so incredibly moist yet it tastes like a mixture between bread and cake. It got a HUGE thumbs up in my house.