Shriekfest Film Festival Celebrates its 21st Anniversary September 30-October 3, 2021 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood. The annual Los Angeles competition will kick off with a public party September 30LOS ANGELES – The Shriekfest Film Festival, an international horror/sci-fi film and screenplay competition, has announced its annual event will take place September 30-October 3, 2021. This will be a LIVE event. The festival begins with an opening night party on Thursday at the Historic BOARDNERS, which the public is welcome to attend. This is a red carpet event to kick off the party. Then, it will continue its tradition of screening feature length and short films Friday through Sunday at the iconic RALEIGH STUDIOS in Hollywood, and culminate with an awards presentation on Sunday night at 10PM.