Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

What Is The Difference Between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC?

By Lara Stewart
Discover Mag
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people seek out THC for the numerous benefits that it provides, although it’s also popular on a purely recreational level. However, there might be some confusion about the different types of THC that are available now. What’s the big difference between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC? In...

www.discovermagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Delta 8#Delta 9#Farm Bill#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
PharmaceuticalsCanyon News

Delta 8 THC: A Look At This New Cannabinoid

UNITED STATES—Delta 8 THC is all the rage right now, but if you’re still confused as to what it is, you’re not alone. Delta 8 is one type of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol that is found in the hemp plant. Delta 9 is the other type, but even though these two types of THC are nearly the same from a molecular standpoint, there are many differences as well. Essentially, these two types of THC have both very similar characteristics and some very different ones. The main difference is their legality. While delta 9 THC is included on the DEA’s Schedule 1 list, the same list that includes heroin and cocaine, products infused with delta 8 is not mentioned in their literature at all. This means that delta 8 THC is in a legal gray area, although it has been considered legal in most (but not all) of the states where marijuana has been made legal. Let’s take a further look at delta 8 THC and what it’s all about.
California Statethefreshtoast.com

Is California Going To Ban Delta-8 THC?

Proposed legislation will likely prohibit hemp products from containing more than .3% of any kind of THC, including delta-8. This will make the market for such products very small, or non-existent. For a state that pioneered medical cannabis and was a relatively early adopter of recreational cannabis (cannabis is defined...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

What It’s Like To Get High On Delta-8 THC Compared To Regular THC

If you don’t have access to THC or prefer not to have such a “head trip” while getting high, then delta-8 is a great solution for you. By now you have heard about delta-8 THC and the huge push to have it shipped and sold across state lines. You may be asking yourself questions such as what is delta-8 THC, does it get you high like regular weed, how is it legal, and why are so many states now banning it or making it illegal. I wanted to see what all the fuss was about, so I decided to only use delta-8 THC for a week and see how it compares to smoking and eating the “real deal” marijuana products with regular old THC in them. So, what happened and what was it like to do hemp-based delta-8 THC for a week and why would someone switch to from regular THC to delta-8?
PharmaceuticalsMercury News

Sponsored: Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

There is a new buzzword when it comes to the hemp and cannabis industries, with a new cannabinoid on the rise. You’ve likely heard of some of the more popular cannabinoids like CBD and THC, but have you learned about Delta-8 THC? This variant of its commonly known cousin tetrahydrocannabinol is making waves among cannabis and hemp connoisseurs alike. So, let’s go over some of the basics: what is delta-8 and is it legal.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sponsored ContentDelta-8 THC vs Delta-9 THC: How Do They Differ?

What Is Delta-8? Delta-8 THC occurs in all cannabis and hemp plants in very small concentrations, with most of the delta-8 THC products available being manufactured from hemp plants. Delta-8 THC is a relative of delta-9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), with a similar molecular structure, but with a few key differences. The two share similar properties, like potentially stimulating appetite, reducing pain or aiding in sleep, but delta-8 THC reportedly exhibits a lower psychoactive impact than delta-9 THC.
Pharmaceuticalsurbanmatter.com

Different Ways Marijuana Can Be Consumed

Are you new to using marijuana and want to know all the different ways in which you can consume it? Do you want to try out something besides smoking joints but don’t know what else the marijuana market has to offer?. In recent years, the marijuana industry has grown incredibly...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Popular Science

Best Delta 8 THC gummies: The top THC edibles

Goodbye CBD, hello Delta 8 THC gummies. These are the new kids on the block for those looking for a new, somewhat legal, way to feel the effects of a cannabinoid. Delta 8 THC is a hemp-derived compound found in the cannabis plant, similar to delta 9 THC. However, delta 9 THC is illegal on the federal level. Whereas Delta 8 THC is widely debated under the Farm Bill. It’s placed in a gray area between hemp and marijuana and is still being decided on how it will be classified in upcoming provisions.
Denver, COWestword

Ask a Stoner: Delta-8 THC Shows CBD Industry's Greed

Dear Stoner: This Delta-8 THC explosion shows that the CBD industry never gave a shit about health and wellness. Just money. Dear Monty: Some members of the CBD industry care about all three, but I see your point, sir. Right after the loophole allowing Delta-8-THC sales was discovered, a large portion of the CBD and hemp industries was ready to jump ship. It’s a little more complicated than that, though.
Pharmaceuticalsbendsource.com

Crazy 8: A Primer on Delta-8 THC

If you enjoy cannabis, that's largely due to the major cannabinoid Delta-9 THC. A cultivar's THC content listed at a dispensary, containing generally 14-30+% THC? That's overwhelmingly Delta-9. Being a major cannabinoid, it gets the most attention and regulation. It's the reason that CBD products sold outside a medical/adult use...
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

6 Benefits of smoking the Delta 8 flower

Hemp as most of us already know is quite popular for its medicinal benefits. In fact, many people around the world now consume some form of hemp in their daily lives. You can usually get Delta 8 products, derived from hemp, at local dispensaries and it’s available legally in most states throughout the United States. Though some people prefer to consume hemp in the form of supplements and even edibles, others like to smoke the flower for its therapeutic effects.
PharmaceuticalsObserver

Delta 8 THC Near Me: Where to Buy Legal Marijuana Products?

Delta 8 THC is another cannabinoid that has been put into the spotlight with the rapid development of the cannabis market. After CBD has paved the way for other hemp compounds, entrepreneurs are making bolder moves with the opportunities provided by the legal status of delta 8 on a federal level.
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Smilz CBD Gummies Reviews - Learn Delta-8 THC - Is This CBD Gummy Bear Safe?

Anxiety and stress affect a large number of people everyday. Millions of adults in the United States are stressed and anxious. According to the facts and statistics by ADAA (Anxiety & Depression Association of America), anxiety disorders are one of the most frequent mental diseases in the country, impacting 40 million adults aged 18 and above, or 18.1% of the population each year in the US. Despite medical advances, researchers and scientists have yet to develop a cure for stress, anxiety, and major depression.
HealthKGUN 9

Some states banning Delta-8 THC

Some states are moving to ban a specific compound found in marijuana that's known as Delta-8 THC. Some companies have started selling products with Delta-8 THC and shipping it to states where marijuana isn't legal. But it's not completely clear how legal or illegal the compound is. The 2018 Farm...
PharmaceuticalsLaw.com

Hemp and CBD Regulation: Beyond Delta-8 THC

To a large extent legalization of adult-use cannabis, including New York’s passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act of 2021 (MRTA), has eclipsed other developments in the cannabis sector over the past year. A notable exception has been the crackdown on Delta-8 THC, which is derived from hemp. Several states, including New York, have moved to ban the manufacture and sale of the substance.
EconomySan Francisco Weekly

You asked: Serene Tree delivers CBD and Delta 8 THC

Welcome to the Serene Tree Hemp Family, a California-based online CBD and Delta-8 weed store supplying high-quality edibles, flower, cartridges, tinctures and creams. As CBD products are gaining in popularity, many consumers are unsure as to what CBD is exactly, how to use it, what the benefits are and how to avoid getting stoned out of your mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy