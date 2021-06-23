What Is The Difference Between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC?

UNITED STATES—Delta 8 THC is all the rage right now, but if you’re still confused as to what it is, you’re not alone. Delta 8 is one type of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol that is found in the hemp plant. Delta 9 is the other type, but even though these two types of THC are nearly the same from a molecular standpoint, there are many differences as well. Essentially, these two types of THC have both very similar characteristics and some very different ones. The main difference is their legality. While delta 9 THC is included on the DEA’s Schedule 1 list, the same list that includes heroin and cocaine, products infused with delta 8 is not mentioned in their literature at all. This means that delta 8 THC is in a legal gray area, although it has been considered legal in most (but not all) of the states where marijuana has been made legal. Let’s take a further look at delta 8 THC and what it’s all about.