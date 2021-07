An advertising platform by the name of playerWON and owned by Simulmedia will allow companies to sign up for in-game advertising to be featured in their Console and PC games. These ads will function similarly to mobile game ads and are based on rewarding players’ in-game items and currency. The market strategy of the company is to target free-to-play games. PlayerWON is already starting to catch on with publishers like EA Games, who publish Apex Legends, and Hi-Rez, Publishers of Paladins and Rogue Company, have already signed up for the service.