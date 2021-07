Last week, ProPublica published an investigation about how venture capital billionaire Peter Thiel has managed to turn a $2,000 initial investment into a $5 billion fortune inside of a Roth IRA, a type of retirement account that allows money to grow tax free, meaning he will never pay taxes on his investment gains. The tactic used by Thiel is upsetting to people who would like to see the ultra-wealthy meaningfully taxed. The article hit different for another subset of people, though: Thiel’s strategy is now the hottest advice in the personal finance world.