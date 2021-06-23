Why travel all the way to the Vatican city when you visit Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel as an immersive experience right here in the United States

Highly Recommended! ***** Michelangelo was a sculptor and painter of the High Renaissance, famed for painting frescos with Biblical themes onto the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican, in Rome. A four-and-a-half-year effort, his masterpiece was unveiled in 1512. Twenty years later, he was brought back to create the painting of The Last Judgement to cover the altar wall; this project took another five years. Recreating all of Michelangelo’s magnificent frescos in impeccable detail, the inspiring Sistine Chapel Exhibition is currently touring the Chicago area. Photographers using high-power digital cameras took photos of the original artwork, which were then transferred (using a Giclée printing process) onto a nylon-based mesh, similar to the fabric of a movie theater screen. These individual canvases have been stretched into panels and held up by steel bars. It is an extraordinary effort, and regardless of what sacred or secular tradition you come from (or none of the above), the viewer cannot help but appreciate the scope, magnitude, and fine detail of both of the artwork and the representational photography, which captures intense facial features, naturalistic poses, period costuming, and sometimes even the original cracks in the frescoes. The first such exhibition of Michelangelo’s work took place in Montreal, in 2015, and the one presently in the Chicago area can be found in a museum-like setting in a portion of the old Sears building at the Oakbrook Mall, in Oak Brook, Illinois.