Why travel all the way to the Vatican city when you visit Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel as an immersive experience right here in the United States

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve wanted to travel to Vatican City and gaze at Michelangelo’s meticulously painted Sistine Chapel frescoes, here’s what you can do instead! A touring exhibition in Chicago is all set to display 34 almost life-size reproductions of the Renaissance artist’s paintings, including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

luxurylaunches.com
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit reviewed by Julia W. Rath

Highly Recommended! ***** Michelangelo was a sculptor and painter of the High Renaissance, famed for painting frescos with Biblical themes onto the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican, in Rome. A four-and-a-half-year effort, his masterpiece was unveiled in 1512. Twenty years later, he was brought back to create the painting of The Last Judgement to cover the altar wall; this project took another five years. Recreating all of Michelangelo’s magnificent frescos in impeccable detail, the inspiring Sistine Chapel Exhibition is currently touring the Chicago area. Photographers using high-power digital cameras took photos of the original artwork, which were then transferred (using a Giclée printing process) onto a nylon-based mesh, similar to the fabric of a movie theater screen. These individual canvases have been stretched into panels and held up by steel bars. It is an extraordinary effort, and regardless of what sacred or secular tradition you come from (or none of the above), the viewer cannot help but appreciate the scope, magnitude, and fine detail of both of the artwork and the representational photography, which captures intense facial features, naturalistic poses, period costuming, and sometimes even the original cracks in the frescoes. The first such exhibition of Michelangelo’s work took place in Montreal, in 2015, and the one presently in the Chicago area can be found in a museum-like setting in a portion of the old Sears building at the Oakbrook Mall, in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Renaissance beauty: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescoes star in immersive exhibit

Art fans who haven't had the opportunity to visit Rome and the Vatican can travel to Chicago's western suburbs to see reproductions of Michelangelo's famous work. "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" continues to Aug. 15 at Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook, Illinois. The exhibit features life-size photographic reproductions of the frescoes Michelangelo painted on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.
At Michelangelo’s Medici Chapel, Stain-fighting Bacteria Work Miracles

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In these epidemic days, it’s easy to paint all microbial organisms in a bad light, but some bacteria are chiseling out a reputation in marble restoration. Over the last year, a team of scientists, historians, and art restorers applied the breakthrough cleaning technique of using a bacterium called Serratia ficaria SH7 to eat away at contaminants in the marble statuary, tombs, and architecture of the chapel designed by Michelangelo to house the remains of Italy’s powerful Medici family.
Behind The Scenes of Hollywood's Sistine Chapel

Among the 50 backdrops received by Texas Performing Arts from the Art Director’s Guild Backdrop Recovery Project was a nearly complete replica of the Sistine Chapel. This exhibition will be the first public viewing of the entire Sistine Chapel suite. See these master illusions in an immersive space designed for personal contemplation and up-close examination of this unique Hollywood motion picture art form.
‘Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel’ is on display now at Oakbrook Center, minus the neck cramps

Michelangelo is now giving an art show in an old Sears store, if that might interest you. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” is at the west suburban Oakbrook Center through mid-August, with 34 large-scale reproductions of the most famous ceiling in Vatican City. If you’ve never made a trip to Italy to see the original, the organizers assure us, this is the next best thing. Unlike the ...
See Rome’s Beautiful Sistine Chapel Without Leaving Illinois

If you can afford to go to Italy, there's a way you can experience Rome's Sistine Chapel in person. Right now, it will cost you over $1,500 to travel to Rome, Italy. I don't know about you, but I don't have that cash lying around, but there's a way you can experience the very best of Rome in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now for a chance to see Rome's stunning Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel up-close and personal.
