The absolutely wonderful shape-building factory game 'shapez.io' has a Puzzle DLC out

Transmute magical elements to combine them into rarified forms. Faerie Alchemy is a more than a match-3 puzzle game. It is simple to understand with deep complexity to master as you aim for higher heights of elements and score. Subsoap's arcade cascading matching game is now available. This release includes many features the original classic version does not have. To play Faerie Alchemy, the player drops two elemental pieces at a time into the game board. As three or more elements combine, the elemental pieces group together to form an elemental piece of the next highest quality at the lowest left area of the game board where the original group occupied. The strategy is in dropping pieces in ways which ensure cascades into higher and higher elemental tiers. Faerie Alchemy is the kind of game which is easy to learn but difficult to master. The game offers a great deal of replay value for those who wish to chase the highest scores possible. Faerie Alchemy is a premium game with no ads or IAPs.