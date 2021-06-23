Remember when Jonathan Franzen was on

Like many other people on Literary Twitter and also in the General Media, I have recently received an advance copy of Jonathan Franzen’s next novel, Crossroads. I have not yet begun to read it, though I will, and not, like some of you, because I hope it will be bad. I hope it will be good. In the J-Franz culture wars, I am agnostic. I have enjoyed some of his books more than others. I think the internet has given him a hard time, but I also think that sometimes he was asking for it. I do not presume to know how much what we see of Franzen is the work of a higher power, and so on. Ultimately, though, I’ll always give his books a shot. I do appreciate a good hater.