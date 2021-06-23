Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Remember when Jonathan Franzen was on

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many other people on Literary Twitter and also in the General Media, I have recently received an advance copy of Jonathan Franzen’s next novel, Crossroads. I have not yet begun to read it, though I will, and not, like some of you, because I hope it will be bad. I hope it will be good. In the J-Franz culture wars, I am agnostic. I have enjoyed some of his books more than others. I think the internet has given him a hard time, but I also think that sometimes he was asking for it. I do not presume to know how much what we see of Franzen is the work of a higher power, and so on. Ultimately, though, I’ll always give his books a shot. I do appreciate a good hater.

lithub.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Franzen
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
S.e. Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remember When#The General Media#Corrections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Do Books Have to Be Depressing to Be Taken Seriously?

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. Can a compelling novel positively and...
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Elisa Gabbert on Living in a Era of Eternal Apocalypse

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Elisa Gabbert, author of The Unreality of Memory: and Other Essays, to...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are June’s best reviewed books.

Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl, Brandon Taylor’s Filthy Animals, Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s A Ghost in the Throat, and Lawrence Wright’s The Plague Year all feature among the best reviewed books of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. The Other...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

WATCH: Stephen Graham Jones on Horror Writing and Coding Native Characters

Border Crossings’ ORIGINS Festival celebrates the world’s First Nations in an explosion of art, performance and debate. ORIGINS creates a unique opportunity to engage with Indigenous artists and activists at the cutting edge of cultural resistance, environmentalism and spiritual tradition. Working with some of the most significant cultural institutions in London, ORIGINS brings the world’s Indigenous artists and cultures to the heart of the former Empire.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the dark and twisty nominees for the 2020 Shirley Jackson Awards.

The Shirley Jackson Awards have announced their impressive list of nominees for the 2020 awards. The awards were established to celebrate the literary career of Shirley Jackson and recognize works that represent “outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.”. A jury of professional writers,...
MoviesTime Out Global

'SNL' star Bowen Yang boards LGBTQ Jane Austen riff 'Fire Island'

Jane Austen’s seminal Pride & Prejudice is one of cinema’s most adapted romances. From the1940 Laurence Olivier Oscar winner and the 2005 Keira Knightly-starring take to looser adaptations like Bridget Jones’ Diary, the horror-comedy Pride and Prejudice and Zombie and every other Hallmark movie, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are hot commodities.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These 7 Movies Always Make Me Feel (Sort Of) Patriotic

The Fourth of July is upon us once again, and while this holiday is traditionally reserved for BBQs and beach days, I'm frankly still wiped from Pride. (As it turns out, going out every night for two weeks straight will take a toll once you pass the age of 19.) With that in mind, I'm planning a massive movie marathon for this weekend, and I know I'm not the only one; below, find a list of seven patriotism-adjacent movies that mostly refrain from veering into gross, jingoistic territory.