Las Vegas, NV

Vegas firefighters volunteer with 'Delivering With Dignity'

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
Some Las Vegas firefighters are showing how they are Positively Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is preparing for its annual firefighter auction on July 16.

Some of the bachelors and bachelorettes took a break from practicing their performances to give back to the community!

They volunteered with Delivering With Dignity, which delivers meals to the valley's most vulnerable families.

These bachelors and bachelorettes will be auctioned off for dates to benefit the Burn Foundation.

