Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Connor McGovern: 'Awesome New Energy' Around Jets

By Jack Bell
newyorkjets.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom his perch in the middle of the Jets' offensive line, center Connor McGovern has emerged as one of the most sturdy and durable players on the team. In the past three seasons -- two with Denver and last season with the Jets -- McGovern has played in 16 games each of those seasons, taken more than 3,000 snaps and never fallen below having taken less than 98% of his teams' snaps. That includes last season. In addition, McGovern was flagged for zero penalties in 2019 (when he became the Broncos' starting center); and only two last season.

www.newyorkjets.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#The Jets#American Football#Awesome New Energy#Broncos#Usc#Chargers#Gm#Byu#Purdue#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

The New York Jets players best at avoiding penalties

The New York Jets have constructed a roster filled with players who keep their penalty numbers to a minimum. Flags were thrown on 3,499 plays in the NFL throughout the 2020 season, with 2,989 of those being accepted for a total of 25,828 yards. That’s 14.7 miles’ worth of penalty flags, which is slightly longer than the driving distance between MetLife Stadium and the Barclays Center (13.2 miles).
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Comparing the New York Jets’ 2021 offensive depth chart to 2020

How does the New York Jets’ pre-training camp offense compare to their 2020 offensive depth chart heading into the 2021 season?. After winning just two games in 2020, it’s easy to argue the New York Jets have improved almost every position across their roster. Considering their atrocious outputs at most spots over that nightmarish 16-game run a year ago, improving wasn’t a difficult task.
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson’s path to the New York Jets spotlighted in docuseries

Come this fall, Zach Wilson will get his first full taste of facing a blitzing NFL defense. Before that, though, he had to endure the scrutiny of NFL front office personnel for months prior to the league’s 2021 draft, culminating in the former BYU quarterback being the No. 2 overall selection by the New York Jets.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 offseason recap: Quarterbacks

ESM looks back on a fateful offseason for the New York Jets, starting with the big changes at quarterback. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

How important is the New York Jets’ newfound culture?

The New York Jets have clearly established a brand-new culture under Robert Saleh. How much of an effect will it have on team success?. From Dan Feeney and the crew heading out to the Coliseum for Islanders games, to Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore frequenting local restaurants together, to George Fant‘s celebrity softball game, this New York Jets team is showcasing off-field chemistry that is unlike anything fans have seen from the organization in a long time – if there even is a Jets team that has showcased comparable camaraderie (at least on a public level).
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets Top 10 Tuesday: Veteran breakout candidates for 2021

As we’ve officially reached a rare dead period on the NFL calendar, ESM presents Top 10 Tuesday, a weekly list series that will center on the past, present, and future of the Jets in a sortable format. We’ll begin this series by looking at ten veteran players that could rise...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: How the new 4-3 scheme impacts the defensive line

When the NY Jets hired Robert Saleh to be their new head coach, it meant many changes were coming to the organization. This included everything from a new spirit and hope around the building, to a new structure of power. What Saleh is also bringing is a new scheme on...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets 2021 position preview: The upgraded offensive line

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has made the offensive live a priority since he was hired two years ago. Douglas, a former offensive lineman himself, has invested multiple first-round draft picks and spent cash in free agency to add new starters in every spot along the line. In turn, the Jets’ line has gone from one of the team’s biggest weaknesses to a potential strength.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 6/23/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we get closer to training camp, another big hole on the Jets roster lies at the cornerback position. Brian Poole, the team’s former slot receiver still remains a free agent. The entire position is filled with young, inexperienced players. Robert Saleh may be heralded as a defensive guru, but it’s still not ideal to go into training camp with such an unproven group. Re-signing Poole, or signing another solid veteran player could shore up the position which has given the team problems ever since Darrelle Revis left town. There’s a real chance one of these young players could step up, but it’s easier to play the numbers on proven players than those who have shown to be hit or miss in limited action. It’ll be interesting to see what the team decides to do as we get closer to training camp. With that, here are your links to the team today.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Auburn rookie already has ‘unique’ grasp on New York Jets’ defense

Jamien Sherwood has had to adjust to a new position while making the transition from Auburn to the NFL. New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said it was so far, so good for Sherwood through the mandatory-minicamp mark of the safety-turned-linebacker’s pro career. After a 2-14 season, the Jets...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Remembering each member of the New York Sack Exchange

Back in the late 1970s and into the early 1980s, the NY Jets assembled not only one of the strongest defensive lines of that era but one of the best of all time. Going back even further in team history, the Super Bowl-winning team of 1969 also had a very strong defensive front four.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears S Eddie Jackson was happy to see the organization promote Sean Desai to defensive coordinator after spending 2013-2018 as a quality control coach and 2019-2020 as defensive backs coach. “I was very excited,” said Jackson, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “He’s been a guy behind the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 underrated sleepers on the Rams roster heading into 2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to potentially be one of the best teams in the league in 2021. The trade for Matthew Stafford gives this team a prolific quarterback that gives them an edge in the NFC West. Couple that with their impressive receiving group and stellar defense, we could be looking at a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's ranking of top NFL rosters keeps Patriots near bottom of pack

With a barrage of free agency signings, NFL draft picks and returning opt-out players — the New England Patriots are far more talented than they were in 2020. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson are just some of the new free agents. Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown are returning after stints away from the team, while Dont’a Hightower and Brandon Bolden will be back following the year they opted out of.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Opposing high school coaches on New York Jets’ Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson once trucked a linebacker and sent him away in an ambulance. He made deep, back-shoulder throws with such velocity that people actually heard them whistling when they arrived. He was a fantastic high school player, leading Corner Canyon to the Utah Class 5A state semifinals in 2017.