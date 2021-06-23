Connor McGovern: 'Awesome New Energy' Around Jets
From his perch in the middle of the Jets' offensive line, center Connor McGovern has emerged as one of the most sturdy and durable players on the team. In the past three seasons -- two with Denver and last season with the Jets -- McGovern has played in 16 games each of those seasons, taken more than 3,000 snaps and never fallen below having taken less than 98% of his teams' snaps. That includes last season. In addition, McGovern was flagged for zero penalties in 2019 (when he became the Broncos' starting center); and only two last season.www.newyorkjets.com