Carl Nassib Thanks NFL for Matching His $100K Donation to Trevor Project: You 'Are Saving Lives'
Carl Nassib is thanking the NFL and fans who also donated to The Trevor Project to support suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. The 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end made sports history Monday when he came out to the public as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."people.com