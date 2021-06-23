Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carl Nassib Thanks NFL for Matching His $100K Donation to Trevor Project: You 'Are Saving Lives'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Posted by 
People
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib is thanking the NFL and fans who also donated to The Trevor Project to support suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. The 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end made sports history Monday when he came out to the public as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."

people.com
Community Policy
People

People

108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lgbtq Community#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carl Nassib Coming Out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made NFL history today, becoming the league’s first openly gay player. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in his announcement video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
NFLAOL Corp

Raiders, NFL, players react to Carl Nassib announcing he's gay: 'Proud of you, Carl'

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he's gay, becoming the first active player in the history of the league to do so. It marked a monumental moment for the sport with a long history of stigmatizing homosexuality on the field and in the locker room. Nassib, a 28-year-old, five-year NFL veteran made his announcement on Instagram, noting that he "agonized over this moment for the last 15 years" and is finally "comfortable enough to get it off my chest."
NFLNBC Sports

Roger Goodell: NFL is proud of Carl Nassib for courageously sharing his truth

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in an Instagram post Monday that he is gay. He received support from the Raiders in social media posts and from owner Mark Davis in interviews with beat reporters. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also now has weighed in on Nassib’s news. “The NFL family...
NFLNBC Sports

Carl Nassib getting support from around the NFL

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has received support from around the NFL after coming out on Monday as the league’s only openly gay player. Statements of support came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Two other members of the Raiders’ defensive line,...
NFLgoodmorningamerica.com

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders' Carl Nassib NFL Jersey Flying Off Shelves ... #1 Seller!!!

It's not Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers ... no, the NFL player with the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours is none other than Carl Nassib!!!. According to the ultra popular fan gear website Fanatics, Nassib's #94 Las Vegas Raiders jersey has been flying off the shelves ever since the D-lineman announced Monday he's gay.
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Carl Nassib, the NFL's First Openly Gay Player, Lives by These Money Rules

Carl Nassib, who came out as the first openly gay National Football League player on Monday, has strict rules when it comes to his money. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders in March 2020. Yet the 28-year-old lives below his means and saves for his future by using easily accessible investment choices, like index funds and individual retirement accounts.
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLUSA Today

Carl Nassib receives praise and thanks from Michael Sam

Fomer Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib announced to the world on Monday that he is gay. In doing so, Nassib became the first active openly gay player in NFL history, and he has been receiving plenty of praise and support for his courage to come out from every possible angle. With support coming from Penn State head coach James Franklin and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Nassib has blazed a new trail for all in the LGBTQ community. And on Tuesday morning, Nassib received public praise from Michael Sam.
NFLarcamax.com

S.E. Cupp: Carl Nassib just saved someone’s life: Why it matters that the first active NFL player just came out as gay

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLchatsports.com

NFL's Carl Nassib

That's Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib opening up about his personal life ... explaining he finally feels comfortable letting the world know he's an openly gay man in the NFL. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now," Nassib said in a social media post Monday,...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Carl Nassib reportedly has NFL's top-selling jersey this week

Former Penn State star Carl Nassib has the NFL’s highest selling jersey this week, according to a report. On Monday, Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in a video....