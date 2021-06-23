Cancel
Sparks, NV

Hello Summer Celebration in Sparks, Plus Local Free Music and So Many Food Trucks in Washoe Parks This Week

Jenny Justice
Jenny Justice
 10 days ago

guitarunsplash


Hello Summer Celebration in Sparks, Plus Local Free Music and So Many Food Trucks in Washoe Parks This Week!

It is time to kick off the summer in Sparks with the Hello Summer Celebration in Rock Park, today, June 23rd from 4pm-7pm in Rock Park. The City of Sparks is hosting an evening of live music, food trucks and fun so bring the whole family for a relaxing summer evening by the river.

There will be food trucks and a live performance by White Water Retooled, a local band playing classic rock and blues songs from the 1950s to the present.

Also ahead when it comes to summer and park music in Reno/Sparks is the Lazy 5 Music Series. The series kicks off tonight with the Snakeboy Johnson Band. This event will also have food trucks and a mobile pub at every show and the concerts are free! The Lazy 5 Regional Park Summer Music Series is every Wednesday night in Summer from 6:30-8:00pm.

Here’s the schedule:

June 23The Snakeboy Johnson Band

June 30 So Sol

July 7 Nevada 445

July 14 Nick Eng

July 21 Margaret’s Funk Band

July 28 Arizona Jones

August 4 The Bayberry Cast

August 11 Buddy Emmer Blues Band

August 18 Hot Rod Rebellion

August 25 Escalade

Tonight at the McKinley Arts and Cultural Center, in the parking lot, is the weekly Feed the Camel Hump Day Food Truck event. This Wednesday night Food Truck event is from 5:00-8:00pm and will feature local food trucks including Bone Appetite BBQ, The Potluck Truck, Wreck It Ryan, Pink Taco, Nature’s Candy Company, and more.

Also this week in Idlewild Park is the weekly Food Truck Friday event. There will be over 35 Food Trucks ranging from Food Evolution for Mexican Asian Fusion to Muhas’s Indian Tacos, and live music by Jason King. Food Truck Friday happens this week, Friday June 25th from 4pm-9pm. Food Trucks featured this week include: Reno Tahoe Catering, Food Evolution, Hungry Devils, Pizza Box, Cosa Nosa Pasta Truck, Muha’s Indian Tacos, Rez Dog, Carolina BBQ, Bam!Dog, Pink Taco, Super Swirl, Rita’s Italian Ice, and so much more!

Keep an eye out for more amazing events in our local parks this summer!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jenny Justice

Jenny Justice

Reno, NV
Jenny Justice is a poet, writer, mother and teacher. She writes about all things local from food, to fun, to what you need to know to have a good day, good week, or good time in The Biggest Little City - Reno, NV.

