Nut thief nabbed by Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies

TULARE COUNTY – Sometimes when businesses lose product they say, “ah nuts” and move on. But when your product is nuts, things are much different. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) last Saturday, June 19, they arrested an alleged nut thief. The Sheriff’s office issued a statement noting that during the month of June, a routine audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company revealed that approximately 42,000 pounds of pistachios were missing.