Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation and donates $4.1 billion to charity

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 10 days ago

Multi-billionaire Warren Buffett resigns from the Gates Foundation and donates $4.1 billion to charity. He explained his pledge to donate most of his Berkshire Hathaway shares in an announcement Wednesday.

