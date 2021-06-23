Cancel
Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing Of Green First Mortgage Bonds Due 2051 And First Mortgage Bonds Due 2023

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced yesterday the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 at 99.583% of their principal amount and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% first mortgage bonds due 2023 at 99.975% of their principal amount. The transactions are expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Continue Reading

