Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing Of Green First Mortgage Bonds Due 2051 And First Mortgage Bonds Due 2023

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.