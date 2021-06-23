Cancel
Governors Highway Safety Association: New Report Finds Traffic Crash Fatalities Disproportionately Affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) today issued a new report that analyzed data for the five-year period 2015-2019 and found that traffic crash fatalities disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). This study, An Analysis of Traffic Fatalities by Race and Ethnicity, is the first national analysis of this topic in more than a decade and identifies actions State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs), communities and their partners can take to advance just and equitable outcomes in traffic safety for all roadway users, regardless of race.

