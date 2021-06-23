Governors Highway Safety Association: New Report Finds Traffic Crash Fatalities Disproportionately Affect Black, Indigenous and People of Color

Thomas Catenacci, Daily Caller News Foundation Special to Valley News The number of homicides in six major cities across the country has increased compared to last year, disproportionately affecting Black people, according to crime data. “We are seeing an uptick in violent crime across the country, specifically gun violence,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told The New York Times earlier this month. In Chicago, Black people have been the victims of roughly 81% of the 317 murders in the first six months of 2021, data shows. They were the victims of about 70% of the 295 murders committed in the first six months of 2020. “I am proud to lead a City Council that took the first step to responsibly reduce Baltimore’s budget dependence on policing,” former B.