The relationship between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun goes way back. The Canadian pop star is currently one of the most well-known artists in the industry. He's churned out one hit after the next, including "Baby," "You Smile," and dozens of others. Bieber also married model Hailey Baldwin, and the two are as cute as can be. But despite the fame that he's experienced over the past decade, Bieber came from humble beginnings.