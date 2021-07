The Trial of Magneto is fast-approaching and Marvel just dropped a new image for the X-Men event. Things have been headed this way ever since the Hellfire Gala was announced. News of a murder during the festivities had a lot of fans wondering who would be the unfortunate soul to meet their end. Well, the image from Marvel this week confirms that Scarlet Witch is the unlucky victim at the center of this trial. The cover for The Trial of Magneto #1 is drawn by Mark Brooks and sees the mutant carrying his daughter in front of a stained glass window. X-Factor #10 will have the shocking reveal, but there are even more surprises to come. People didn’t know what to do with the image when Marvel tweeted it out earlier today. But, the table has been set for a moment that will shake the X-Men to their core.