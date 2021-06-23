Association of British Travel Agents CEO Mark Tanzer's Speech at Travel Matters Conference – June 22, 2021
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) ABTA Chief Executive Mark Tanzer gave the opening address to over 600 people at ABTA's annual Travel Matters conference, held virtually this year. Travel Matters is the travel industry's leading forum for discussing the biggest political and policy issues facing the sector. The event comes at a critical time for the industry, with Government providing an update on the traffic light list within the week, and a review of travel restrictions is expected on 28th June. In addition, despite international travel still heavily restricted, with businesses unable to generate much income, at the end of June, companies face an increase in furlough contributions and business rate payments.insurancenewsnet.com