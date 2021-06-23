Association of British Travel Agents CEO Mark Tanzer's Speech at Travel Matters Conference – June 22, 2021

Hong Kong will reintroduce its ban on passenger flights from UK from 1 July as it becomes the latest territory to impose restrictions on British travellers.Flights from the UK to the territory were previously barred from December 2020 to May.The move is to curb the spread of the Delta variant, the government said today.The UK is now classed as “extremely high risk”. Passengers who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours would be banned from boarding flights to the city, it said.The government said this comes “in view of the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in...