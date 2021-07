Energy giants like NextEra Energy of Florida and Clenera Energy of Idaho have set their sights on replacing thousands of acres of farmland and wildlife habitat in Linn County with solar panels. If Industrial Solar is allowed to grow in Iowa, it will have a devastating impact on the U.S. as Iowa ranks first in corn production, second in soybean production, first in pork production, first in egg production and fourth in beef export value. These products feed our nation and keep our economy strong with agricultural exports to other nations. Iowa produces three of the top five agricultural exports from the U.S.