DEA denies Central Florida church’s request to use drug for religious purposes: report
A Central Florida church’s petition for a religious exemption in its use of a Schedule I drug was denied, according to a report by WFTV. Soul Quest Church has previously served ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic tea, on religious retreats, WFTV reported. And despite the Drug Enforcement Administration officially denying the church’s request of exemption, Soul Quest is still hosting retreats, according WFTV.www.orlandosentinel.com