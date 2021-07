The Marvel Universe marches towards a new Annihilation as an unknown enemy plans to reshape this world into something of their own design, and it will impact every single person in the universe. So, it's easy to understand why it would be on S.W.O.R.D.'s radar, but that's far from the only thing they're in the middle of. We get a look at several of those other threads in S.W.O.R.D. #7, including the follow-up conversation between Dr. Doom and the new Regent of Sol herself Storm. S.W.O.R.D. #7 is an official tie-in to The Last Annihilation, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue right here.