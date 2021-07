The tide is turning, the pendulum is swinging back, and public opinion in New York City is seemingly returning to the side of the NYPD and law and order. When I ran for mayor in 2017, I warned New Yorkers that de Blasio’s far-left policies would lead to a decreased quality of life in our city. Since then, it’s only been exacerbated by left-leaning elected officials running the show at City Hall and in Albany who have experimented with ill-conceived policies that have resulted in skyrocketing crime and put law-abiding citizens at risk. The experiment has failed. And, sadly, New Yorkers are paying the price – some, unfortunately, with their lives.