With summertime in Minnesota come soaring temperatures, high humidity, and the search for ways to cool off. Many opt to take a dip in one of the state’s thousands of lakes. But there’s an easier way to cool off, one that takes much less effort: ice cream. Head to any ice cream shop for a taste of creamy, cold deliciousness. There are many great shops in the state, including one that has recently been named the best ice cream in Minnesota by Food & Wine. Read on below to learn all that you’ll find at Bebe Zito: