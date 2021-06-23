Cancel
Steady Habits: Wrapping up a session that said “yes” to legal marijuana, “no” to new taxes

By John Dankosky
Connecticut Mirror
The Connecticut legislative session has concluded, and it seems that in some ways, this “Land of Steady Habits” has emerged as a changed place.

Yesterday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill legalizing marijuana , a deal that took many years, and almost fell apart at the end .

Lawmakers and the Governor also agreed on a budget deal that didn’t raise taxes , but certainly put the issue of tax fairness front and center – shining a light on divides within the Democratic party.

And, the biggest piece of environmental legislation in years, the Transportation and Climate Initiative , failed, but the state did tackle climate and waste issues in a substantial way.

Last night, I talked about these issues and more with CT Mirror reporters Mark Pazniokas, Keith Phaneuf and Jan Ellen Spiegel in our 2021 legislative wrap-up event on Zoom . We were joined by many viewers who asked questions about what did and didn’t get done.

News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StateUS News and World Report

Connecticut Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation on Tuesday legalizing marjuana for recreational use in the state. Under the legislation, which takes effect July 1, people over the age of 21 years old will be allowed to carry up to 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana on them and possess up to 5 ounces secured in their home or vehicle, according to the governor's office.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

Lawmakers continue to double down on stupid

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. Hank Johnson from Georgia are on a long list of usual suspects who don’t even attempt to understand truckers or trucking. In fact, they go so far as to vilify truckers quite frequently. In the ever-competitive game of who can take the limbo bar...
Politicsaudacy.com

Governor promises to veto his own party's marijuana bill

State Senate Republicans came into Tuesday's special session ready to try, again, to block legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Connecticut. It appears, for now, that Democrats did it for them. By a 19-12 vote, the Senate voted (for the second time in a week) to approve the state's...
Income Taxmadison

Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee wraps up with massive tax cuts

Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, Republicans on the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee voted Thursday to approve about $3.4 billion in income, business and property tax cuts, wrapping up its work on the two-year spending plan. "If we had predicted a year ago we'd be in this position today,...
Politicsmylittlefalls.com

The 2021 legislative session wrap-up

A Column from the Desk of Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Meco) Many of those who have followed my legislative activity know that I am not a fan of how the State Assembly conducts itself under one-party rule. From bad spending habits to burdensome taxation policies, the state Legislature time and again...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Wednesday Wrap: Smaller unemployment checks, bigger tax cuts, medical marijuana

Raleigh, N.C. — The Senate's proposed is heading toward its required floor votes this week, and the tax cuts in it will have a much bigger impact than previously thought. The cuts to corporate and individual tax rates would cut $5.2 billion more from the budget over five years – a total of $13.9 billion in that time – than the cuts the Senate recently approved in a standalone bill.
EconomyPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

GOP Plan Cuts Business Property Taxes

A plan that would eliminate taxes on business property passed the Legislature’s finance committee Wednesday, but its future remained linked to funding in the state budget and the prospect of a governor’s veto. The phaseout of the so-called personal property tax has long been a priority of Wisconsin’s business lobby,...
PoliticsKodiak Daily Mirror

Without a state budget, lawmakers to reconvene this week

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling the Alaska Legislature back into special session on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to fix the state budget, according to the governor’s office. Alaska’s 2022 spending plan needs to be enacted by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to avoid layoffs of state...
Educationktoe.com

Walz signs E-12 and other budget bills, state avoids partial gov’t shutdown

No state government shutdown in Minnesota. Less than three hours after the Minnesota Senate gave final approval Wednesday evening to an E-12 education bill — the largest piece of the state budget — Governor Tim Walz signed it into law. He and First Lady Gwen Walz, both teachers, then took the bill from the Capitol across the street to Secretary of State Steve Simon for official filing.
PoliticsPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Legislature approves $52 billion budget, new tax breaks

Minnesota lawmakers passed a $52 billion, two-year state budget late Wednesday, just hours before a deadline that would have triggered a government shutdown. Minnesota Public Radio has a report on the deal, which includes spending boosts for education, help for tenants and money for workers who took a front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Legislature later passed a package of tax cuts amounting to nearly $1 billion. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign both bills.
Politicsmycouriertribune.com

Governor signs Wayfair legislation into law

During a ceremony at the State Capitol Wednesday, June 30, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bills 153 & 97 into law, allowing Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect an online use tax, aimed to help protect Missouri's brick and mortar businesses. "Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of...
PoliticsPioneer Press

With divided government at MN Legislature, budget deal making is a slog

The Minnesota Legislature is crawling toward finishing the tardiest state budget in more than a decade and they’re doing it with record surpluses. The last time the state went this deep into June without a completed spending deal, much of the government was forced to shutdown. That was in 2011 when there was roughly a $5 billion hole in the state’s general fund.
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Delaware Marijuana Legalization Effort Dead For This Session, Bill Sponsor Says Following Equity Disagreements

An effort to legalize marijuana in Delaware is dead for the year due to disagreements among lawmakers over social equity funding. The House sponsor, Rep. Edward Osienski (D), says he was caught off guard after being informed that his bill’s inclusion of a new fund to promote participation in the industry by communities most impacted by prohibition meant it would require 75 percent of legislators in the chamber to approve it.
Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

New Mexico Marijuana Legalization Law Officially Takes Effect

New Mexico’s marijuana legalization law took effect on Tuesday, with limited personal possession and cultivation officially becoming legal for adults 21 and older. People can now lawfully possess up to two ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of concentrates and grow as many as six mature plants for personal use. But it will still take some time before retail sales launch.