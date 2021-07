We can all agree that our current labor shortage has to be addressed if we are going to grow our economy and make a successful comeback. After all, there are more than a hundred thousand available jobs across our state. While some are entry level positions, many pay far more than minimum wage and include benefits and incentive packages. However, like many of you, I am shocked by the $1,500 per person return-to-work incentive created by the Governor. Using taxpayer money, even if it is federal funding, to pay people to get a job doesn’t make sense. It is insulting to those who have worked throughout this pandemic, including many on the front lines. I have heard from many constituents and business owners in the last few days who are very aggravated with this recent announcement.