WOODLAKE – The latest installment of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias is coming to Woodlake rent free, thanks to the city’s bounty of cannabis revenues. Galen Quenzer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias, said the club will be mainly focused on pre-teen and teenage kids, working closely with Woodlake Unified School District, and will be open during the summer months and after school until 6 p.m.