Phillipsburg Man, 20, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

Greenwich Township Police Photo Credit: Greenwich Township Police via Facebook

A 20-year-old Phillipsburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

Taylor J. Miller was arrested Monday, June 21 on second-, third- and fourth-degree charges, respectively, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Miller, of Shultz Avenue, is accused of engaging in sexual penetration and sexual contact with a child he had known previously between February and March of 2021, Pfeiffer said.

The alleged crimes occurred in Greenwich Township, authorities said.

Sexual assault charges are punishable by up to 10 years in state prison. Endangering the welfare of a child is punishable by up to five years and criminal sexual contact up to 18 months.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Greenwich Township Police Department.

Miller was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

