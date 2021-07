It was a tale of two series for the Mets this week, who played a whopping eight games over the course of seven days, due to Saturday’s doubleheader in Washington DC. The first series of the week came against the red-hot Cubs and the Mets entered the week having taken two out of three from a powerhouse Padres team. They kept the good vibes going at Citi Field, taking three out of four from the Cubs. But, they were shut out in the final game of that series and with the exception of Francisco Lindor’s big day on Saturday afternoon, the offense stayed dormant as they hit the road, resulting in the Mets dropping three out of four to the struggling Nationals at Nats Park.