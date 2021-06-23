Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Are U.S. Stealth Fighters the UFOs We Keep Seeing?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 10 days ago

Alex Hollings

Navy, UFO,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXy30_0acy6pb700

America uses stealth technology not just to avoid detection, but to avoid being shot down after they’ve been detected.

Are U.S. Stealth Fighters the UFOs We Keep Seeing?

This new Navy tech aims to use lasers to fool air defense systems and missiles into thinking they see multiple aircraft or even a UAP for that matter–but the plan wasn’t to trick the world into thinking they were being visited by aliens.

America uses stealth technology not just to avoid detection, but to avoid being shot down after they’ve been detected. A recent patent filed by the U.S. Navy meant to increase the survivability of stealth aircraft might do just that, but if the system works the way it’s supposed to, it could just as easily be used to project images into the sky that would and act a whole lot like the strange crafts depicted in UAP footage released by the U.S. military in recent years.

How can Navy tech be responsible for UAP sightings?

When talking military aviation, it’s not uncommon for many to think of “stealth” as a singular technology utilized to help advanced aircraft defeat detection. The truth, of course, is a lot more complicated than that. Stealth might be more accurately described as an approach to warfare , rather than a specific piece of gear. In order to leverage a stealth aircraft effectively, pains must be taken to limit the platform’s radar cross-section (from multiple angles), its infrared detectability (the amount of heat it releases), and to create a mission flight plan that keeps the aircraft operating to its advantage, rather than its detriment.

More from The National Interest How Close Is the Navy to Putting Lasers on Its Warships? Will the Air Force Get Lasers for the F-35 Stealth Fighter? After Sinking Billions Into Its Stealth Destroyers, The Navy Needs More Money To Keep Them Afloat

The truth is, many of America’s most advanced stealth aircraft aren’t actually invisible to radar detection at all. The intent behind stealth isn’t truly to go entirely unnoticed in many instances, but instead, to prevent an opponent from being able to effectively engage and shoot down your aircraft. To that end, even “stealth” platforms like the F-22 Raptor can actually be spotted on radar using lower frequency bands. Radar systems leveraged in this way can spot sneaky intruders, but they’re not good for establishing a weapon’s grade lock on anything. In other words, lower-frequency radar bands can be used to see stealth planes coming , but can’t be used to shoot them down .

However, coupling these sorts of radar systems with other forms of air defenses can make for a real threat for stealth aircraft. “Heat-seeking” missiles, which have been around since the 1950s and don’t rely on radar to engage targets effectively sniff out encroaching aircraft by following the infrared signature of the super-heated exhaust exiting the back of the jet. While design elements have been incorporated into stealth aircraft aimed at mitigating these infrared signatures, only so much can be done to hide the heat released by the chemical explosions we use to propel our combat aircraft.

So, even if America’s stealth planes were completely invisible to radar (which they aren’t), they still need to worry about infrared-driven missiles fired in their general direction either as a result of visual detection or low-band radar systems. Pilots go to great lengths to plan out their sorties prior to getting airborne to leverage their stealth aircraft most effectively. Limiting exposure to advanced air defense systems, operating at night to avoid visual detection, and employing strategies regarding altitude and angle of attack all play a role in maintaining a “stealth” profile.

In the event a “heat-seeking” missile does find its way onto the trail of a stealth fighter like the F-22, the aircraft has the ability to deploy flares in an attempt to confuse the infrared-led ordnance. But flares offer an extremely limited form of protection in heavily contested airspace. Because of this, the general rule of thumb on combat sorties is simple: try to avoid situations where the enemy can lob missiles at you, and your chances of success increase dramatically.

However, in a large scale conflict against a technologically capable foe like China or (to a lesser extent) Russia, America’s stealth aircraft would face challenges unlike any they have in modern warfare, as our fleets of sneaky fighters and bombers came up against some of the most advanced air defense systems currently employed anywhere on the planet. In such a war, losses would be all but certain, and while America may employ more stealth aircraft than any other nation, our total numbers remain in the hundreds. So each stealth aircraft lost would truly be felt.

But new technology under patent by the U.S. Navy could shift the odds even further into the favor of stealth aircraft: leveraging lasers to produce plasma bursts that could trick inbound missiles into thinking they’ve found a jet to chase that would actually be little more than a hologram .

This technology has already been used to create laser-plasma balls that can transmit human speech . I’m going to be honest with you here, that sentence is as hard to wrap my head around as the writer as it probably is for you to grasp as a reader. Talking plasma balls?

Here’s a video from our friends at Military Times running down this cutting edge plasma technology:

Other applications for this laser system include use as a non-lethal weapon and even as a continuous flashbang grenade that could keep opponents in an area disoriented and unable to respond.

So, how does the Navy intend to leverage this sort of technology to make stealth aircraft even harder to hit? According to their patent, the laser system could be installed on the tail of an aircraft, and upon detection of an inbound missile, could literally project an infrared signature that would be comparable to a moving fighter jet’s exhaust out away from the fighter itself. Multiple systems could literally project multiple aircraft, leaving inbound missiles to go after the decoy plasma “fighters” instead of the actual aircraft itself.

These “laser-induced plasma filaments,” as researchers call them, can be projected up to hundreds of meters, depending on the laser system employed, and ( here’s the part that’ll really blow your mind ) can be used to emit any wavelength of light. That means these systems could effectively display infrared to fool inbound heat-seeking missiles, ultraviolet, or even visible light. Of course, it’s unlikely that the system could be used to mimic the visual cues of an actual aircraft, but it is possible to produce visible barriers between the weapon operator and the stealth aircraft emitting the laser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMp4Y_0acy6pb700 That IR Target signature could feasibly appear to be a UAP to an uninformed observer. (Image courtesy of the US Patent Office)

This system could be deployed instantly, reused throughout a mission, and can stay at a desired altitude or location in mid-air; all things flares can’t do. With enough aircraft equipped with these systems (or enough systems equipped on a single aircraft) this method could be used to do far more than just protect jets. In the future, this approach could become a part of a missile defense system employed by Navy ships, carrier strike groups, or even entire cities .

“If you have a very short pulse you can generate a filament, and in the air that can propagate for hundreds of meters, and maybe with the next generation of lasers you could produce a filament of even a mile,” Alexandru Hening, a lead researcher on the patent, told IT magazine in 2017.

It’s likely that we won’t see this technology lighting up the airspace over combat zones any time soon, as there may well be years of research and development left before it finds its way into operational use. However, some have already begun scratching their heads regarding what it appears these laser-induced plasma filaments can do, and how that could explain the unusual behavior recorded in recently acknowledged Navy footage of unidentified aircraft being tracked on FLIR cameras by F/A-18 Super Hornet pilots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2784Ev_0acy6pb700

It seems feasible that this technology could be used to fake just such a UFO or UAP sighting… but then, the earliest of these videos was produced in 2004, which would suggest far more advanced laser systems than the United States currently maintains were already in use some 17 years ago.

Could lasers have been used to fake UAP sightings? It seems feasible, but for now, the military’s focus seems set squarely on defensive applications for the patent.

This article first appeared at Sandboxx News.

Image : Flickr.

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Military Aircraft#Air Defense#Stealth Aircraft#U S Stealth Fighters#Alex Hollings Navy#Uap#The U S Navy#The National Interest#Putting Lasers#F 22
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFO
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Ultimate Warship: These Are the 5 Best Aircraft Carriers to Ever Sail

Anyone who’s tried to compare one piece of kit—ships, aircraft, weaponry of various types—to another will testify to how hard this chore is. Ranking aircraft carriers is no exception. Consulting the pages of Jane’s Fighting Ships or Combat Fleets of the World sheds some light on the problem. For instance, a flattop whose innards house a nuclear propulsion plant boasts virtually unlimited cruising range, whereas a carrier powered by fossil fuels is tethered to its fuel source. As Alfred Thayer Mahan puts it, a conventional warship bereft of bases or a coterie of logistics ships is a “land bird” unable to fly far from home.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

YB-49: The U.S. Military’s First ‘Real’ B-2 Stealth Bomber?

As the United States approached World War II, it enjoyed the luxury of many innovative aircraft companies, and a ton of money to spend. Part of this bounty went to pursuit aircraft, part to tactical attack planes, and part to long-range bombers. This last generated one of the most interesting failures ever to emerge from the U.S. aviation industry; the Northrop YB-49 “flying wing” bomber.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

RANKED: 5 Worst U.S. Air Force Fighter Aircraft of All Time

The air forces of the United States have had pretty good luck with aircraft design. In part because of the structure of the U.S. defense industrial base, numerous firms have offered competitive aircraft designs, allowing the weeding out of poor performers at a relatively early stage. Nevertheless, not every aircraft can be a P-51 Mustang, an F6F Hellcat, or an F-15 Eagle. This is a list of a few of the less distinguished fighters designed and produced by the United States over the last century. The list only includes aircraft that saw a meaningful production run (included in parenthesis); no “Thunderscreeches,” Goblins, or similar prototype fighters.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

A New F-35B Stealth Fighter Is Headed for Duty on Italy’s Aircraft Carrier

A Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II is now undergoing final checks at the Cameri airbase in Italy – home to the European country’s F-35 final assembly and checkout facilities. After those checks are concluded, the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fifth-generation stealth fighter will then be deployed on the Italian Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550).
Hawaii Statetribuneledgernews.com

French Air Force brings Rafale fighter jets to Hawaii for first time

Jul. 2—FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Three Rafale fighter jets and 150 airmen with the French Air Force are flying training missions in Hawaii with American F-22 Raptors through Fourth of July weekend. This is the first time Dassault Rafales, which are the French air and space force's primary fighter, have...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Air Force Gives Raytheon $2 Billion For Nuclear Cruise Missile Development

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon Technologies $2 billion to develop the Pentagon's new air launched nuclear cruise missile. Raytheon is helping to design and develop the Long Range Stand Off weapon, known as LRSO, the Defense Department announced in awarding the contract Thursday. The work is expected to be completed in February 2027 at which time it would transition into production.
Bath, MEPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Navy ditches futuristic railgun, eyes hypersonic missiles

BATH, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. Navy pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. The Navy spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine's Bath Iron Works.
Military19fortyfive.com

Akula: The Russian Stealth Submarine the U.S. Navy Fears Most

The Soviet Union produced hot-rod submarines that could swim faster, take more damage, and dive deeper than their American counterparts—but the U.S. Navy remained fairly confident it had the Soviet submarines outmatched because they were all extremely noisy. Should the superpowers clash, the quieter American subs had better odds of...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

“The F-35 Is the Full Package”: Why Switzerland Picked the F-35 Stealth Fighter

On Tuesday, the Swiss Federal Council announced that it had selected the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in its $6.5 billion New Fighter Aircraft competition, beating out offerings from Eurofighter, Dassault and Boeing. Over the course of the program, the Central European nation will spend upwards of six billion Swiss francs ($6.5 billion U.S.), to acquire thirty-six F-35A fighters – the convention take-off and landing variant of the Joint Strike Fighter – which will replace its aging F/A-18 Hornet fleet.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The US Navy Just Canceled the Railgun. But Hypersonic Missiles Are Still On

For now, the railgun party is over. Futuristic weapons that fire projectiles at a velocity approaching seven times the speed of sound with electricity are just not in the cards for the U.S. Navy, which canceled its development program of the sci-fi weapon, according to an initial report from AP News. "The railgun is, for the moment, dead," said Defense Analyst Matthew Caris of the consulting firm Avascent Group, in the report.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

America's Military Needs a Digital Defense Upgrade

Early on in my Navy career, I learned firsthand about the critical importance of protecting sensitive information in a challenging security environment. While assigned to the staff of then-Amphibious Force, Seventh Fleet (CTF-76),I had the unique opportunity to visit Shanghai, China as a member of the advance team in preparation for a goodwill port visit by Sasebo, Japan-based USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43). It was the first U.S. Navy port visit to China since the Tiananmen Square Massacre seven years earlier, so the stakes were high, even if unclassified.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

USMC Declares First F-35C Squadron Fully Capable

The U.S. Marine Corps now has its first fully equipped squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35Cs to augment the U.S. Navy’s carrier-based strike fighter force. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)-314 has been declared as fully operationally capable, the Marine Corps announced July 1. “They will deploy as... Subscription Required. USMC Declares...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Switzerland orders 36 F-35 stealth fighter jets from Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin

Traditionally neutral Switzerland has agreed to buy 36 F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets from Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. Funding for the $5.5 billion agreement must still be approved by Switzerland’s parliament, where it could face opposition from those who object to the price, or don’t agree that the small central European nation needs the technology of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft to defend its mountainous terrain.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Worst Nightmare: China Is Building a 6th Generation Stealth Fighter

While the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force operates the Chengdu J-20, the world’s third operational fifth-generation stealth aircraft after the United States’ Lockheed Martin-built F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, it had only built around fifty or so of the aircraft as of last 2019. Few details are known about its speed, stealth performance or maneuverability and it is unclear if the J-20 is a true rival of the F-22 or F-35.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Secret Way the U.S. Air Force Keeps the B-2 Stealth Bomber Flying

In what might sound like a bit of alphabet soup, the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) B-2 Program Office is utilizing 3D printing to keep the stealth bombers flying. Also known as additive manufacturing, the technology has been used to create a protective cover that prevents unintentional activation of the airframe-mounted accessory drive (AMAD) decouple switch.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Russian Navy Has A Problem: F-35 Stealth Fighters Are Flying Above Them

On Monday, a Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B had reportedly monitored a Russian naval task force engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Video taken by the Russian warships was reported to show the F-35B, the short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, overhead of the Russian flotilla.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Nothing On Planet Earth Can Stop the F-35A Stealth Fighter in a War

The F-35 Lightning II has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced and capable combat aircraft. The fifth-generation F-35’s combination of stealth and performance allows it to serve as the world’s premier multi-role fighter, capable of effectively undertaking both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. In addition to its combat capabilities,...