A big win for No. 2 Texas baseball to stay alive in the College World Series was delivered on the afternoon of June 22. The biggest win of the season so far came over the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers out of the SEC East, by the comfortable final score of 8-4. That was the win that head coach David Pierce needed to keep Texas alive in Omaha, and it was his first win in the College World Series ever with this program.