Atlanta, GA

Purple Factory Outlet opening at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Purple Factory Outlet is scheduled to open its doors at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in early September, the outlet mall announced Wednesday. Located across from Adidas and Columbia Sportswear, The Purple Factory Outlet will encompass 4,506 square feet and will carry four types of mattresses: the Purple Hybrid Premier, either a 3” or 4” gel grid supported by premium coils; the Purple Hybrid, a more breathable, responsive mattress with a 2” gel grid with wrapped stainless-steel coils; and the signature Purple mattress also pairs a 2” gel grid but with dual-layered foam.

