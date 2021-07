Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O2 UK accused of return to roaming charges; Openreach rolls on; telcos aim to make parcel delivery more eco-friendly. The European Commission is proposing a Joint Cyber Unit, which will pool the individual expertise of EU member states to fight large-scale cyberattacks in a more coordinated manner than has been the case to date. The hope is that the unit will have reached its "operational phase" by summer 2022 and be fully established a year later. The unit will be funded by the Commission, primarily through the Digital Europe Programme. Additional contributions, especially to develop member states' cyberdefense capabilities, may come from the European Defence Fund.