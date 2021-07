Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10Continued his strong start to this tournament. First-half save from Holes was harder than it looked. As Southgate said recently, he has rarely let England down.Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10Not as daring as Shaw on the opposite flank but showing a greater defensive steel to his game and his experience is valuable.John Stones - 6 out of 10Assured performance, with no errors or lapses in concentration. Appeared to benefit from playing alongside Maguire again.Harry Maguire - 8 out of 10First start of any kind since early May and showed his value...