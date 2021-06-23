White House set to launch new anti-violence crime effort

This week the Supreme Court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona, which Justice Alito openly acknowledges in his opinion make it harder for minorities to vote - and which further guts the already hollowed out Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision also signals that restrictive voter laws already passed in other states will stay on the books, while opening the door for even more. Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office -- an organization founded by civil rights lawyers to promote social justice -- joins Ali Velshi to discuss. "We have seen the most significant rollback of voting rights this past year in state legislatures. This court decision is opening up the floodgates to more of that."