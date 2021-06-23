Cancel
White House set to launch new anti-violence crime effort

MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday his plan to combat gun violence and crime, which will include tougher enforcement standards for gun dealers who violate federal laws. White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond joins Morning Joe to discuss.

Posted by
Reuters

Biden celebrates new citizens as U.S. launches naturalization effort

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden celebrated new U.S. citizens at an event at the White House on Friday, the same day his administration rolled out a government-wide strategy to encourage more immigrants to become citizens. "It's dreams of immigrants like you that built America and continued to...
Posted by
CNN

Concerns rising inside White House over surge in violent crime

(CNN) — A nationwide surge in violent crime has emerged as a growing area of concern inside the White House, where President Joe Biden and his aides have listened with alarm as local authorities warn a brutal summer of killing lies ahead. Biden plans to address the spike in shootings,...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

How SCOTUS voting rights decision is “opening up the floodgates” for voter discrimination

This week the Supreme Court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona, which Justice Alito openly acknowledges in his opinion make it harder for minorities to vote - and which further guts the already hollowed out Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision also signals that restrictive voter laws already passed in other states will stay on the books, while opening the door for even more. Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office -- an organization founded by civil rights lawyers to promote social justice -- joins Ali Velshi to discuss. "We have seen the most significant rollback of voting rights this past year in state legislatures. This court decision is opening up the floodgates to more of that."
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Posted by
The Hill

Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration

Several potential 2024 hopefuls in the Republican Party are pouncing on immigration as a top issue to get an edge in the early jockeying for the next presidential race. The dynamic was on full display this past week when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), two potential contenders, visited the southern border with roughly two dozen House Republicans in tow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also made headlines when they announced they would send police and National Guard troops to the border. And senators eyeing 2024 bids is making hay about a jump in attempted border crossings.
POTUSMSNBC

Legal heat on Trump: Insider thinks money man will stay silent

Citizen Donald Trump’s kids are speaking out amid an ongoing criminal probe after their company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen-minute-long video attempting to defend the company, but he could have made the case against it worse. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the growing pressure against Trump and Weisselberg with Trump’s former campaign adviser Sam Nunberg.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Ex-Senator Claire McCaskill says Capitol riots were worse than Benghazi

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill said Friday that she believes last January’s Capitol riot was worse than the 2012 attack on US personnel in Benghazi. “Joe I have one word: Benghazi. Benghazi had in the House alone six investigations,” the Missouri Democrat told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. “If you compare and contrast, I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi or the problems around the security of those locations, but lets compare and contrast those two events and which is more foundation shaking to our democracy.”
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Byron York's Daily Memo: A new get-Trump committee?

Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. A NEW GET-TRUMP COMMITTEE? A congressional investigation is a fact-finding enterprise. The members aren't neutral finders of fact -- they are Republicans and Democrats who often fight over the subject and scope of the investigation. But the idea is to find facts.
Congress & CourtsAlbert Lea Tribune

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson wouldn’t name the commissioners who might be in danger when pressed by Democratic senators. But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments” when the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday. The Senate has confirmed only two of Walz’s cabinet members, and it...