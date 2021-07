Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s , where talented people go to work with other talented people.

On the job hunt? Here are 50 opportunities to get you started.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer at UNC Charlotte. Details .

Human Resources Administrator at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .

Social Media Manager at Elements Brands. Details .

Marketing Manager at Diamonds Direct. Details .

Real Estate Sales Agent at The Redbud Group. Details .

Full-Time Sales Associate at Swoozie’s Charlotte. Details .

Senior Front End Developer at Union. Details .

Front Desk Associate at BASE Cognitive Behavioral. Details .

Administrative Assistant at TRC Staffing. Details .

Assistant Trainer at Augustine Literacy Project – Charlotte. Details .

Office Assistant at Town of Matthews. Details .

Integrated Solutions Consultant at Global Payments Integrated. Details .

Event Staff at Bank of America Stadium at BEST Crowd Management. Details .

Account Executive, Operations at Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions. Details .

Senior Graphic Designer at Cushman & Wakefield. Details .

Human Resources Assistant at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Jr. Graphic Designer / Production Coordinator at Ink Floyd, Inc. Details .

Senior Director of Development – Strategic Planning and Gifts at UNC Charlotte. Details .

Inside Sales Associate at The Redbud Group. Details .

Senior Graphic Designer at Gardner-Webb University. Details .

Teachers and Teaching Assistants at Myers Park Presbyterian Weekday School. Details .

Sr. Media Buyer at Queen of Ops. Details .

Front of House Manager at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Details .

Digital Insights Manager at Tepper Sports & Entertainment (Carolina Panthers & Charlotte FC). Details .

Bookkeeper (and/or) Accountant at Diverse Community Partners Inc. Details .

Front Desk Clerk at Diverse Community Partners Inc. Details .

Account Executive at Spiracle Media. Details .

Director of Marketing at Spiracle Media. Details .

Analyst, Investor Relations at Grubb Properties. Details .

Individual Music Instructor (Piano and/or Guitar) at Providence Day School. Details .

Communications Manager at Girls on the Run International. Details .

Press Operator at ID Images LLC. Details .

Office Manager/Administrative Assistant at Beverly Allen Interiors. Details .

Assistant Director, Donor Relations at Queens University of Charlotte. Details .

Account Manager, CPG Brand Campaigns at The Elevation Group. Details .

Operations Manager at U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details .

Architect at Rack Room Shoes, Inc. Details .

User Support Analyst at Queens University of Charlotte. Details .

Retail Sales and Merchandising at Bicycle Sport. Details .

Managing Director at The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. Details .

NC Certified Dental Hygienist at Charlotte Progressive Dentistry. Details .

Receptionist at TRC Staffing. Details .

Account Supervisor at Spark Strategic Ideas. Details .

Head Chef at Terra Mare Market. Details .

NC Certified Dental Assistant 2 at Charlotte Progressive Dentistry. Details .

Marketing Director at The Navigator Group. Details .

Sales & Design Associate at Paper Twist. Details .

Designer at Paper Twist. Details .

Project Manager/Intern Architect at Meyer | Greeson | Paullin | Benson, Architecture and Interior Design Firm, P.A. Details .

Real Estate Agents for New Homes Division at David Hoffman Realty. Details .

Still on the hunt? See all open jobs on the Axios Charlotte Job Board .

Looking to hire top Charlotte talent? List your open positions on our job board here and learn about Job Bundles designed for high-growth employers here .

The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .