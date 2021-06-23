Cancel
Congress & Courts

Watch live: House Republicans hold press conference

The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
House Republican leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

The briefing will begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

