Wooden sculptures of Justin Bieber's disembodied torso, arms, and head on display in London gallery

By ABC News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans worship Justin Bieber... but now they have a chance to actually worship him for real. An artist named Paul Pfeiffer has reimagined Justin as a series of lifelike wooden sculptures, which are designed to look like the wooden Catholic artifacts in South American and Filipino churches that inspire devotion among the faithful. The sculptures, which include Justin's head, his torso -- complete with tattoos -- and his arms, are currently on display at the Thomas Dane Gallery in London.

