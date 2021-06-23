Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hg Exchange graduates from MAS regulatory sandbox

finextra.com
 11 days ago

Hg Exchange (HGX), a private securities exchange formed by an alliance of leading capital market intermediaries, announced today its milestone graduation from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Fintech Regulatory Sandbox with a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) license awarded by the MAS. With this RMO license, HGX can now fully...

www.finextra.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Financial Instruments#Sovereign Wealth Funds#Investment Banking#Mas#Hgx#Rmo#Hg Exchange#Phillipcapital#Fundnel#Primepartners#Digital#Fintech#Neo Partners Global#Rf International Holdings#Financial Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc.Get an Inside Scoop of Blockchain Technology in Financial MarketThe majority of market leaders expect their companies-and the Blockchain Technology in Financial industry to see upside in top-line, largely driven by revolutionary and diversified new technology segments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. Most of Blockchain Technology in Financial industry executives expect bottom-line to rise inline with revenue, as revenue is coming from new markets and rationalize costs in research and development (R&D) processes using cutting-edge techniques.In this highly competitive & fast evolving Blockchain Technology in Financial industry, the top strategic priorities would remain consistent like innovation, diversification, M&A, and talent management. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen.Scope of the ReportApplication: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, OthersProduct Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned BlockchainGeographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEVHave a different scope in mind; Go with Customized version@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026Major Highlights & Features of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market ReportDemand Determinants: Tapping top notch application and product type that seeks high growth potentials.Key Strategic Developments: To target untapped regions more aggressively by focusing on product/service developments, innovation and R & D, new launches, Merger & acquisitions, JVs & partnerships.Market Dynamics: Growth drivers, restraints & opportunities available in Blockchain Technology in Financial industry is examined with reference relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.Analytical Tool & Evaluation Model: In addition to statistical review of market size estimation in dollar term and sales volume / shipments; the market study includes qualitative insights of Blockchain Technology in Financial using models such as Porters 5-Forces, PESTLE analysis, 5C, FPNV Positioning, Ansoff Matrix, Perpetual Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, BCG Matrix etc.Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3046015The Blockchain Technology in Financial study includes market data from 2016 to 2026, with base year as 2020 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.Some Extracts from Table of Content • Overview of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market • Market dynamics • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2016-2026) • Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2016-2020) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2016-2026) • Competitive Situation and Trends • Market Share Analysis (2019-2021E) • Suppliers High Performance Manufacturing Base Distribution • Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category • Blockchain Technology in Financial Manufacturing Cost Analysis • Marketing Strategy Analysis • Research Conclusions ………………ContinuedRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026 Thanks for reading Blockchain Technology in Financial Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, Europe, or APAC etc.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Marketsthepaypers.com

FINEXITY launches marketplace for tokenized investments

Germany-based investment company FINEXITY has announced expanding its investment platform’s alternative investments liquidity. This expansion enables users to have the opportunity to trade their tokenized securities at any time free of charge and in the form of real-time transactions on the FINEXITY secondary market. According to a FINEXITY representative, the FINEXITY secondary market is creating new possibilities for individual portfolio management and flexible asset accumulation. In addition, the issuers provide support with current performance indicators for the respective investments, which serve as a guide for pricing. For the processing of purchases and sales, every verified user has a digital credit account with a platform-integrated e-wallet.
Businessfinextra.com

Trifork strengthens fintech offering through Modularbank integration

Trifork, a next-generation IT services provider, and Modularbank, a cloud-native core banking technology provider, have entered into an integration partnership, strengthening both companies’ banking and fintech offerings. As banking continues the transformation from branches on street corners to digital services, the importance for the financial industry to develop and offer...
Retailfinextra.com

Commerce Meets Finance, Again

Commerce and banking are old friends. The history of banking is intimately linked to the evolution of trade and commerce; indeed, banking was born off the back of the traders and farmers travelling and selling their products across Assyria and Sumeria in 2000 BC. Banking systems globalised and became increasingly sophisticated through the booming global trade of ancient empires, the Silk Road, European expansion to America and the Southern Hemisphere, and most recently, the Industrial Revolution. As commerce has changed over the years, the ties between these two industries have only grown deeper and more complex.
Public Healthfinextra.com

Lessons learnt: What financial technologies will survive post-COVID?

The pandemic has caused a sea of change in the adoption of technology amongst those in the financial sector. Established banks and financial institutions have opened their eyes to the benefits of innovations such as AI and chatbots. This has enabled them to automate their services and make themselves more efficient when they needed it most.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

IT Solution Provider Trifork Partners Cloud enabled Core Banking Tech Firm ModularBank

a next-gen IT solutions provider, and Modularbank, a Cloud-enabled Core banking tech firm, have agreed to an integration partnership, solidifying both firms’ banking and Fintech product offerings. As banking continues its rapid digital transformation from physical branches to all-digital platforms (a trend accelerated by the COVID outbreak), it has...
Marketsamericanpeoplenews.com

MAS to “follow up” with S’pore entity of crypto exchange Binance

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s financial regulator and central bank, said it would follow up as required with the local unit of Binance Holdings. This comes after its parent company came under scrutiny from global authorities. Bloomberg reported that MAS is expected to follow up with the...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

MAS grants brokerage license to LiquidX

LiquidX has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer insurance brokerage services in the country. LiquidX is a global fintech solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and insurance. LISS can now help banks, asset managers and funds, and corporates of all sizes in Singapore to access, automate, and streamline Trade Credit Insurance coverage via the LiquidX 360 platform.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Binance faces regulatory upheaval as lawmakers target ‘global’ exchanges

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, has faced regulatory upheaval over the past week as jurisdictions clamped down on the use of unauthorized exchanges and warned citizens against accessing them. For Binance, adopting the moniker of “global exchange” has done very little to appease regulators that require specific licenses to offer financial services to their citizens.
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin SV fintech Centbee selected for central bank regulatory sandbox

South Africa’s Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) announced the first cohort for its regulatory sandbox which includes Bitcoin SV (BSV) fintech company, Centbee. It is the first BSV business to be included in the South African regulator’s sandbox. The regulatory sandbox provides market innovators with an opportunity to test new...
Economycoingeek.com

Centbee’s Minit Money joins regulatory sandbox in South Africa

Centbee’s Minit Money has become the latest project to join the South African regulatory sandbox, providing a safe environment for testing new products without the full application of local laws. The project was announced for inclusion in the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group regulatory sandbox earlier this week, enabling easier testing...