AI helps return Rembrandt’s The Night Watch to original size

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Night Watch by Rembrandt has enraptured millions visiting Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and its previous homes over the centuries, dazzling with its scale and fine detail. But it is only from today, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence to recapture some of the Dutch master’s genius, including the sweep of his brush strokes and perspective of his eye, that it can for the first time in 300 years be enjoyed in its complete form.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Photography#Dutch#National Gallery#Spanish
