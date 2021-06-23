How Financial Regulation is Shifting After Brexit
With the UK now out of the EU, the drive towards equivalence is giving way in favour of regulatory divergence. What will this mean for the UK financial sector?. While the EU is pushing towards harmonisation of regulations around the world, the UK sees Brexit as a chance to restore power and give more discretion to their own regulators. This, it is believed, is an opportunity to give UK institutions and markets an edge over their global competitors.www.finextra.com