Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Financial Regulation is Shifting After Brexit

finextra.com
 12 days ago

With the UK now out of the EU, the drive towards equivalence is giving way in favour of regulatory divergence. What will this mean for the UK financial sector?. While the EU is pushing towards harmonisation of regulations around the world, the UK sees Brexit as a chance to restore power and give more discretion to their own regulators. This, it is believed, is an opportunity to give UK institutions and markets an edge over their global competitors.

www.finextra.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Regulation#Financial Institutions#Uk#Eu#The Lords Committee#Csdr#German#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyTelegraph

State aid remains a slippery slope with private capital willing to invest

The Government is delivering on another Brexit pledge. Kwasi Kwarteng’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has unveiled a new subsidy framework which takes back control from Brussels. The UK will break free from the EU’s bureaucratic state aid regime, allowing our government to provide quicker and more flexible support to UK businesses.
Public Healthfinextra.com

Majority of finance staff in favour of hybrid work policy post-pandemic

One in four UK financial sector workers favour fully remote working post-pandemic, while a clear majority would prefer to work in the office just two days a week, according to a survey conducted by Accenture. With many businesses siezing the opportunity to refashion their working environments for a post-Covid recovery,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog warns banks over replacing Libor with credit sensitive rates

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Banks should consult first with the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” to substitute for the Libor benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. “We ask that any regulated UK market participants looking to use these so-called ‘credit...
Businessfinextra.com

Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

UK challenger bank Revolut could be in line for a $1 billion (£750 million) capital injection which would make it one of the most valuable fintechs in Europe. According to a report from Sky News, Revolut's advisors have asked for proposals from leading tech investors, including Japan-based SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, for an investment between $750 million and $1 billion.
Telegraph

Unionists cannot rely on the courts for help

The Unionists of Northern Ireland have taken their objections to the Protocol to the courts. But on Wednesday the High Court of Northern Ireland rejected their claims. The Unionists had three main objections to the Protocol. The first was that it breached the Act of Union of 1800 which declares...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Chancellor Rishi Sunak Charts Roadmap for Financial Services, Including Fintech, in Mansion House Speech

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has outlined his vision for financial services in the 2021 Mansion House speech. Charting the roadmap forward post-Brexit, the Chancellor noted the importance of financial services for the UK economy. Financial services currently employs around 2.3 million people generating £76 billion a year in taxes while providing the UK “the economic power to project our values on the global stage.”
Businessfinextra.com

UK Finance announces new board members

UK Finance has announced four new appointments to the UK Finance Board as of 1 July 2021. Matt Hammerstein, CEO of Barclays Bank UK; Lucy-Marie Hagues, CEO of Capital One UK; John Hourican, Chief Executive of NewDay Group; and Max Roberts, UK Country Lead for Stripe, have joined the Board.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Modulr CEO Comments on Chancellor’s Roadmap for Financial Services, Fintech

Topics covered targeting Fintech included distributed ledger technology/blockchain as well as moving forward with Ron Kalifa’s review of UK Fintech that described Fintech as a “permanent, technological revolution, that is changing the way we do finance.”. Crowdfund Insider received a comment from Modulr CEO Myles Stephenson. Modulr is a UK...
Marketscoingeek.com

UK bank NatWest introduces limits for digital currency exchange transactions

One of the UK’s leading commercial banks, NatWest, has introduced new restrictions on users transacting with cryptocurrency exchanges, in the latest clampdown to affect digital currency users in the country. The move comes against a backdrop of tightening regulation for digital currency exchanges in the UK, with the chief regulator,...
Worldinternationalinvestment.net

Singapore regulator seeks power to enter financial adviser premises without notice

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today (2 July) issued a consultation paper proposing to strengthen its investigative powers to enhance its ability to gather evidence. The extra powers, to be made under a Financial Institutions (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, will allow MAS "to enter premises without prior notice or a...
EconomyTelegraph

How Nissan learned to stop worrying and love Brexit

When it comes to Britain's long and fraught relationship with Europe, Nissan has never been shy in making its views known. In 2013, the Japanese car maker’s then-boss Carlos Ghosn warned that if the UK left the European Union, Nissan would be forced to “reconsider” its future in Britain. In 2019, the firm said that its vast Sunderland plant would "not be sustainable" after a no-deal Brexit. A host of other warnings over the past five years put staff - and ministers - on notice that jobs and investment were at risk.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain sets out vision for post-Brexit financial services

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister pledged on Thursday to "sharpen" the competitive advantage of the UK financial services sector as he set out his vision for its future after the City of London lost business to the bloc after Brexit. In his first Mansion House speech, traditionally...
EconomyFinancial Times

How English Channel ports avoided a Brexit meltdown

Sector’s $500bn in deals helped to propel global M&A activity to an all-time high. Private equity firms have broken a 40-year record with $500bn in deals that helped to propel global mergers and acquisitions activity to an all-time high, and the dominant Chinese ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, became the largest Chinese company since Alibaba to list in the US, and nightmarish fears of traffic jams and clogged ports after Brexit never materialised thanks to several factors.
Posted by
Tech World

World's largest crypto exchange bans by the UK financial regulator

World's largest crypto exchange bans by the UKediting by canva. UK's financial regulator has said Binance, the world's largest and one of the most popular cryptocurrencies exchange, cannot perform any regulated activity and allocated a warning to consumers about the platform, they coming under growing scrutiny globally.
Economywincountry.com

UK and Singapore agree post-Brexit deal for financial services

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed a partnership for financial services with Singapore as part of its push for post-Brexit trade and investment deals. “Our financial partnership will help increase investment and trade with Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region and boost collaboration on important areas such...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

UK financial watchdog orders Binance to halt 'regulated activity' in the country

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been ordered to cease all regulated activities in the United Kingdom following a review of its operations by the nation’s Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA. “Binance Markets Limited is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK,” the FCA...