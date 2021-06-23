Collection
Raquel Allegra is known for her tie-dye techniques, reworked each season on cashmere sweaters, jersey dresses, jumpsuits, and beyond. But even her most dedicated customers may not realize that each garment is actually one-of-a-kind. Allegra’s team individually hand-dyes every single piece, a step other brands might skip in favor of digital prints that can be easily repeated and mass-produced. For Allegra, the extra time and energy makes all the difference; even when tie-dye isn’t “trending,” her prints look artful and nuanced, with more of a watercolor finish than your run-of-the-mill graphic streaks.www.vogue.com