North Fayette Township is seeking proposals for banking services. The objective of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to identify qualified banking and financial institutions that can provide the highest quality service at the best value to meet the specific banking and financial needs of the Township. This RFP intends to cover all the necessary information that a bidder may need to complete a comprehensive proposal; however, if there are products or services that the bidder’s organization can offer that may add value to the relationship and/or improve current processes, please ensure that they are outlined in the submission. The timeline for this process is outlined below.