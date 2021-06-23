Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Some of Missouri’s largest CAFOs are seeking less stringent state regulation

By Allison Kite
Posted by 
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3he6oo_0acy5Wun00

Eleven of Missouri’s largest concentrated animal feeding operations are working to reduce the state’s oversight of their hog facilities despite a record of manure spills and clean water violations.

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, has 11 CAFOs seeking new state permits.

The facilities, dotted across northern Missouri, combined are capable of raising more than 880,000 hogs. Each facility consists of multiple farms with barns that have slatted floors to allow hog waste to fall through into a pit before being pumped out to a lagoon.

In recent years, there has been significant pushback toward some large Missouri CAFOs as state law and regulations have become more lax. Neighbors say they can have detrimental effects on rural communities from the smell of hog waste and spills that can pollute waterways.

And many of the Smithfield facilities have a long history of spills.

“The Smithfield operations in the three decades of its history is the worst agricultural polluter in Missouri history, period,” said Scott Dye, a research and reports specialist for the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project, adding that he had “never seen an outfit like this.”

Smithfield is seeking to change the state’s oversight in two ways.

First, it installed scrapers in its barns at several facilities to remove manure without flushing the facility with water, which means the Missouri Department of Natural Resources would only inspect the facilities once every year rather than every quarter.

Second, the company applied with DNR for general operating permits rather than site specific ones for 11 CAFOs, which environmental groups say could result in more lax state oversight. All 11 CAFOs are Class 1A, Missouri’s largest designation, which are allowed more than 17,500 swine over 55 pounds or 70,000 swine under 55 pounds — or some combination.

Only 18 of the state’s more than 500 CAFOs are Class 1A facilities, and right now, all are governed by site specific permits.

“These are all class 1A facilities…They have tens of thousands of animals as it is. Many of them have violations,” said Sophie Watterson, a rural justice organizer for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

“We feel like these facilities, all CAFOs, have potential to cause pollution to our waters, and we need to regulate them as strictly as possible,” she said.

The public comment period for most of the applications is now closed. But DNR will accept comments on one facility — Somerset Farm in Mercer County — through Wednesday at 5 p.m. Then DNR will review the comments on the application before rendering a decision.

Heather Peters, the industrial permitting unit chief in DNR’s water protection program operating permit section, said she could not put a timeframe on that decision. Peters had not yet read all of the myriad comments filed on Monday, but said on Tuesday the groups that commented had “spent a lot of time and consideration” on their filings.

She said DNR wanted to put a lot of time into considering those comments.

“I think they’ve raised some really good questions that we need to take a look at,” Peters said.

Smithfield did not provide a statement or interview on Tuesday.

Missouri’s DNR has not yet fulfilled a Sunshine Law request from The Missouri Independent for all the public comments submitted during that window.

History of pollution

Just a few months ago, Smithfield’s Somerset Farm spilled an estimated 350,000 gallons of hog manure and wastewater because an employee left a valve on, draining the lagoon and polluting between 12 and 15 miles of nearby creeks and tributaries, according to DNR records.

In some places sampled by DNR inspectors, ammonia in the water was 15, 20 or even 30 times the safe limit for fish and wildlife.

Photos included in an inspection report of the facility show water that’s nearly black, and the inspector reported a strong swine stench.

DNR investigators referred the issue to their water quality enforcement office, something environmental groups say is rare for the agency, which prefers to resolve issues through cooperating with businesses rather than more heavy-handed enforcement.

As DNR accepted public comments on Somerset’s request for a general operating permit, some groups questioned whether the department could grant it given the violation.

“At this point in time, we are reviewing that,” Peters said. “We are going to review the enforcement and inspection aspects of these facilities as we review and determine what our permit decision will be.”

But Somerset is far from the only Smithfield facility to run afoul of DNR’s rules in recent years.

In 2015, the company’s Terre Haute farm had multiple spills affecting neighboring property and was issued two letters of warning. And in 2016, the farm received another warning after an inspector observed blood trickling from a truck meant to haul off dead hogs and other troubling findings.

“I observed trash in each lagoon, which was primarily made up of semen tubes, aerosol cans, and hog markers… I observed at least 25 dead pigs in the lagoon at Site #1 and at least 20 in the lagoon at Site #3,” an inspection report about the incident says.

In the last 10 years, seven of the 11 CAFOs have been issued either a letter of warning or notice of violation, according to DNR’s online database.

Across all the farms, it’s not uncommon for plumbing lines meant to carry hog manure and wastewater from the bottom of barns into the lagoon to get clogged, resulting in spills that are then collected in a backup or “secondary” containment.

Watterson said it’s important to have those backups but that even spills that are contained are indicative of the facilities’ waste management practices.

Fewer inspections

With Smithfield’s installation of barn scrapers to allow it to only be inspected once a year, environmental groups are fearful potential violations won’t be caught. The inspection frequency, though, is laid out in state statute, not decided through the permitting process. Even so, Peters said staff would consider it as it reviews the applications.

Watterson said for DNR to allow Smithfield to switch to general permits, which make up the vast majority of Missouri CAFOs, would set a precedent.

“It does set a standard that even the largest operators, even those who have discharges reported, don’t need to comply with the highest level of regulation,” she said.

In written comments, the Missouri Coalition for the Environment (MCE) said general permits don’t reflect specific details of the facilities they cover and “will not adequately protect surrounding water bodies from unregulated discharges.”

“MCE urges DNR and (the Clean Water Commission) to protect Missouri’s water quality by regulating CAFOs — especially Class IA facilities such as these — under the most stringent permits available and to deny these applications for General NPDES permits.”

Both MCE and the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project have asked DNR to hold public hearings on the permits and extend the public comment period. The 11 permits posted online, each with between 60 and 90 pages of information, were available for public comment for just over two weeks.

That’s not enough time for someone who lives near a facility to decipher the long, complex technical documents and prepare comments, Watterson said.

And because Smithfield isn’t expanding or modifying the facilities, there was no requirement that neighbors be notified of the change. SRAP said in its comments there wasn’t enough public awareness for DNR to grant the permits.

“Neighbors and community members need to know how this change will affect their ability to participate in permit renewals from this point forward,” the group said, “and what they can expect from the Department in terms of inspections, annual reports, and responses to spills.”

Community Policy
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

567
Followers
265
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Resources#Fish And Wildlife#Smithfield Foods#Somerset Farm#The Missouri Independent#Dnr Records#Dnr Inspectors#Terre Haute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Delta variant spread means Missouri COVID cases may ‘double or triple’ in July

During June, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 took hold in Missouri, the seven-day average of new cases doubled. And now that the easily spread mutation has reached every corner of the state, July will be a repeat of June, or worse, according to the University of Missouri professor monitoring wastewater for the coronavirus. “Pretty […] The post Delta variant spread means Missouri COVID cases may ‘double or triple’ in July appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Why does Missouri allow Ameren to operate above the law?

The Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act have saved millions of lives over the last 50 years. In Missouri, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responsible for enforcing federal environmental laws like these. But the agency, unfortunately, acts more like a lapdog than watchdog when it comes to regulating Ameren Missouri and its […] The post Why does Missouri allow Ameren to operate above the law? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
EducationPosted by
Missouri Independent

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states. […] The post CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AdvocacyPosted by
Missouri Independent

‘Who do they work for’: On day Medicaid expansion would have started, Missourians protest

Protesters had a special delivery for Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday, but they couldn’t reach him. On the day more than 275,000 Missourians would have been eligible to enroll in Medicaid if the voter-approved expansion had gone into effect, a dozen clergy members stood in the entrance to the Missouri Department of Transportation offices with […] The post ‘Who do they work for’: On day Medicaid expansion would have started, Missourians protest appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Despite massive surplus, Gov. Parson vetoes $115 million from Missouri budget

Missouri will enter the new budget year with a record budget surplus and no restrictions on appropriations. The $35.6 billion budget includes rate increases for some Medicaid providers, higher funding for colleges and universities and new mental health crisis centers. A few hours after lawmakers passed an extension of provider taxes vital to funding Medicaid, […] The post Despite massive surplus, Gov. Parson vetoes $115 million from Missouri budget appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Judge rejects residency requirement for Missouri medical marijuana licenses

A federal judge last week blocked Missouri from enforcing a requirement that medical marijuana licenses go to businesses owned by residents of the state. U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled that the residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that legalized medical marijuana requires facilities to […] The post Judge rejects residency requirement for Missouri medical marijuana licenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HealthPosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri House passes Medicaid provider tax bill, preventing major budget cuts

With fewer than 12 hours to spare before the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri House on Wednesday approved a bill extending medical provider taxes essential to balancing the budget, forestalling more than $700 million in cuts planned by Gov. Mike Parson. Divisions over how and whether to add provisions sought by anti-abortion […] The post Missouri House passes Medicaid provider tax bill, preventing major budget cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Governor signs bill enacting new oversight over Missouri clean energy loan program

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed legislation enacting new consumer protections for a clean energy loan program that has drawn criticism that it disproportionately harms borrowers in predominantly Black neighborhoods. The legislation, sponsored by Republican Rep. Bruce DeGroot of Ellisville, targets the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or PACE...
HealthPosted by
Missouri Independent

No changes in committee as FRA bill heads to Missouri House for debate

After receiving a warning that any delay beyond Wednesday for the bill extending medical provider taxes could be catastrophic, the House Budget Committee voted 27-2 to send it to the full chamber without any changes from the version passed last week in the state Senate. The new state fiscal year begins Thursday, and Gov. Mike […] The post No changes in committee as FRA bill heads to Missouri House for debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to review state’s eight-week abortion ban

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision blocking a state law criminalizing abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2019, also criminalizes abortions if they are being sought solely because […] The post Missouri AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to review state’s eight-week abortion ban appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POTUSPosted by
Missouri Independent

Missourians need to make their voices heard about the future of the farm and food system

Missouri Rural Crisis Center recently sent in comments to the Biden Administration and USDA in response to their request for comments to “improve and reimagine the supply chains for the production, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities and food products.” Now is the time to move forward with policies that create a fairer, and more […] The post Missourians need to make their voices heard about the future of the farm and food system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court: State can’t charge attorney fees for Sunshine Law requests

In a win for transparency advocates, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that government agencies cannot charge for time attorneys spend reviewing public records that are requested under the state’s Sunshine Law. In a 6-0 decision, the judges ruled that a lower court erred by siding with Gov. Mike Parson in a lawsuit alleging his […] The post Missouri Supreme Court: State can’t charge attorney fees for Sunshine Law requests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Missouri Independent

Food insecurity linked to gun violence. Urban farms in St. Louis work on a solution

Straw hat in hand, Tyrean “Heru” Lewis jumped out of his pickup truck along busy Shackelford Road in North St. Louis County and walked into the treeline, where he had something special to show. On the other side, uniform rows of vegetables — lettuce, radishes and bok choy — sprouted on half an acre. The […] The post Food insecurity linked to gun violence. Urban farms in St. Louis work on a solution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Federal judge grants release to Missouri man in prison for marijuana crimes

After spending 12 years in prison, Eric McCauley has been granted compassionate release by a federal judge. McCauley, of Columbia, was convicted of four counts of marijuana trafficking and 26 counts of money laundering as part of his role in distributing marijuana in Boone County. The nonprofit Weldon Project, which advocates for those serving prison […] The post Federal judge grants release to Missouri man in prison for marijuana crimes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Missouri Independent

After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand

KANSAS CITY — Even before summer officially began, parts of Kansas and Missouri saw the year’s first heat wave stress an electrical grid nearly consumed by a cold snap just a few months ago.  Earlier this month, as air conditioners worked overtime to keep up with peak temperatures in the 90s, the Southwest Power Pool, […] The post After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Missouri Independent

U.S. House votes to remove bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott decision

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who in 1857 wrote the Dred Scott decision that stripped all Black Americans, free or slave, of their citizenship. The legislation passed on a vote of 285-120 with only 67 Republicans joining with Democrats […] The post U.S. House votes to remove bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott decision appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AgriculturePosted by
Missouri Independent

Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits backed by former Trump aides

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers—a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott of Georgia calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say it’s unconstitutional […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits backed by former Trump aides appeared first on Missouri Independent.